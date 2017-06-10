How to Sign Up for iOS 11 Public Beta

You can even add a voice memos control and home controls to your Control Centre.

Whereas Wi-Fi Sense automatically shares the Wi-Fi credentials with all your contacts, the Wi-Fi sharing feature in iOS 11 requires you to manually accept each iPhone and iPad that wants to connect to your network.

Dubbed “Do Not Disturb while Driving”, Apple’s new operating mode for the iPhone functions a lot like its existing “Do Not Disturb” mode, which silences all notifications for phone calls, texts, and other alerts while active. Now, you’ll need to enroll your devices on the next screen by clicking that option at the top of the page. It will initially support translation of English words and phrases to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish, but more languages are expected to be added to the list in future. From there you can already download the current file for iOS 11 and have it installed on your iPhone. Do you like to use Apple CarPlay? if so, you will still be able to use it if your vehicle is equipped with it. But how will the new iOS 11 be like? Apps and games will have their own tabs and new app of the day/game of the day tabs.

Many of the App Store changes Apple highlighted during its World Wide Developer Conference earlier this week revolved around increasing discoverability for developers, and it’s likely this change was brought about with that in mind.

Sync across all device for iMessage, Siri and Photos: Your iMessages, Siri intelligence data and scanned metadata from your Photos will now sync via iCloud. If you’re picking up an iPhone or iPad for the first time this year, you won’t have any iOS usage history to affect your experience. You cannot only control your home audio system and speakers but also play music on all your speakers in sync with one another.

Since June 2015, any newly created apps have been required to support 64-bit processing, so any that have been updated during this period should not be affected by the changes. Additionally, anyone who is in the vehicle with you will be able to disable the feature.