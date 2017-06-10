How Twitter reacted to the Tory-DUP government?

Resisting calls for her resignation, Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday vowed to form a minority government with the support of a Northern Ireland party after a hung Parliament deprived her Conservative Party of its parliamentary majority.

Theresa May has said she will form a Conservative government backed by the DUP, claiming it can bring “certainty” to the United Kingdom, reported Independent.After visiting the Queen, the Prime Minister claimed there was a “strong relationship” between the two parties, amid concern over the DUP’s controversial anti-abortion and anti-LGBT policies.The PM has also apologised to Conservatives who lost last night.

The DUP in general favors a “soft Brexit” rather than the “hard Brexit” sought by May, and it wants to preserve its open border with the Republic of Ireland, an European Union member.

“We will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge”, Foster told a press conference in Belfast.

From a much broader perspective, Conservatives can take some solace in the returns as suggesting that with stronger leadership they still are the U.K.’s natural governing party.

While Mrs May said her top ministers would remain in post, she hinted her two close aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill – blamed by many Tory MPs for the party’s disastrous campaign – could face the chop. But unlike the Tories, the DUP advocates for a softer Brexit.

The shock result thrust the DUP into the role of kingmaker, with its 10 seats giving May a fragile but workable partnership.

May, however, finds herself forced into the most awkward arrangement with a party not just at odds with her on progressive issues but also potentially on Brexit and public spending too.

Dr Fergal Davis, Reader in Law, King’s College London, is a constitutional law expert who has been observing and writing about Northern Ireland’s law and politics for 20 years. It was being predicted, that May could win a 180-seat majority, something that would have made her position unassailable, and rendered any opposition to her policies futile.

“There are fewer than 80 members of the Jewish community in Northern Ireland”, Jaffe explained. “Now let’s get to work”.

However, some saw the short speech as an attempt to bounce the Conservative party into accepting Ms May should stay in power – even as her Cabinet remained silent.

The talks, which the European Union wants to ensure a legally smooth British departure, would be more uncertain without a strong negotiating partner, he said. “The sort of government she forms will have profound implications for the Brexit negotiations and the future of the country, especially if it means she is taking sides in the peace process in Northern Ireland”.

“Both the Conservatives and the DUP are Brexiteers, and that will help with the negotiations with Brussels, as well as the vexed issue of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland”. The DUP also oppose any change to Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws, which see thousands of women travel to the United Kingdom for terminations.