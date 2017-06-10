Hung parliament dubbed “worst possible” result for businesses

Reacting to the General Election result, which saw the Conservatives lose their majority but remain the largest party, he said: “It is hard to see how a government with such a slender majority will be able to enter the Brexit negotiations with any credibility or authority”.

What we could be experiencing is a softer version of Brexit, with more visibility of negotiations that will ultimately be positive for investors and is most likely give the Pound a boost in value. The prospect of a coalition government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party suggests that the United Kingdom might also remain inside the EU’s customs union.

The U.K. economy, which was until recently the strongest performer in Europe, has fallen to the bottom of the growth league, delivering weaker expansion in the first quarter than the other 27 members of the EU.

Mr Tombs added: “The best thing for the economy would be to maintain the most access to the single market as possible and a flexible policy on immigration in order for the United Kingdom economy to continue the growth projection we have seen over the last few years”.

“If the formal Brexit negotiations begin as planned on June 19 we will continue to push for the right post-Brexit trade deal, regulatory framework, a domestic agricultural policy suited to Britain and access to a competent, reliable workforce”. “If the government does not acknowledge that at this stage and simply drives on this course, unsupported, then we get to the wrong place”.

Following the outcome of the General Election 2017, the United Kingdom wakes up to the potential of a hung parliament.

He said: “Despite the political turbulence of the last two years, businesses have shown remarkable resilience, but they have now been thrown into political limbo”.

The UK’s forthcoming departure from the European Union was already making it hard enough for British businesses and the foreign multinationals who invest in the UK to plan for the future.

The election result raises the possibility that Mrs May will be unable to face down European leaders – possibly leading to a softer Brexit.

The hung parliament, which will result in a weakened Conservative administration, will make for a much more uncertain environment for companies to make investment and hiring decisions.

Elsewhere, Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, and her counterpart at the British Chambers of Commerce, Adam Marshall, both demanded clear objectives over Brexit.

She added that DUP MPs could wield considerable power in a coalition with a new Conservative government.

He added: “At this time of change and uncertainty we reaffirm our commitment to working in close partnership with the business community to ensure the North East’s strategic priorities remain high on the national agenda”.

“Tough immigration targets is not what the labour market needs at the moment”.

“If the Conservatives govern as a minority, they must recognise that they have not earned a mandate to implement their manifesto in full”, he said.

Throughout the election campaign, the PM has repeated over and over again that Brexit negotiations begin just 11 days after the General Election. “The issues of access to European Union markets and the need for skilled workers are still paramount”.