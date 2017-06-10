Hung UK parliament puts Brexit talks off balance

Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union could be put on hold after Britain’s Conservative Party failed to secure a majority and a clear mandate in the General Election. While they remain the largest party, at the time of publishing it is confirmed that it is impossible for the Conservative Party to reach a majority of 326 seats.

The Prime Minister met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm (11.30pm NZT) to get the tick of approval.

May said the Conservative party and the DUP will work together, having “enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”.

May said she will form “a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

May faced pressure to resign on Friday after losing her parliamentary majority, plunging the country into uncertainty as Brexit talks loom.

“Negotiations on our exit from the European Union are about to commence, and we now face uncertainty at Westminster”.

Rachel Sheard, who cast her vote near the site of the London Bridge attack, said the election certainly wasn’t about Brexit.

But her Conservative party lost its overall majority Thursday and she no longer commands enough seats to avoid a hung Parliament.

This is the first time since the 1990s that Britain has a minority government, in which the governing party can not get measures though Parliament without outside support.

“Politics has changed”, Corbyn said as he was returned to his London seat of Islington North. “Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before”.

“I felt passionate about voting to make sure Theresa May knew that young people like me would never support her or a Conservative government”, said 23-year-old student Janet Walsh, who voted Labour.

Echoing Oettinger’s skepticism about negotiating with what could essentially be a lame-duck government in London, Michel Barnier, the European Union official tasked with leading the Brexit negotiations, said Friday that the talks should only begin “when the U.K.is ready”.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”. Opinion polls had suggested she had a commanding lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, but Corbyn will be judged more of a victor than May.

“It was a terrible campaign. the way that the campaign was being run, which was about her and what she wanted to do”.

The pharma sector, led by the ABPI, had been expecting to work with a strengthened Conservative party to forge a new post-Brexit industrial strategy, but this looks likely to be further de-prioritised by a weakened government.

Campaigning on the slogan “for the many, not the few”, the party pledged to build a more equitable society by raising taxes on the wealthiest 5 percent, ending austerity policies, and investing hundreds of billions in infrastructure.

In the late stages of the campaign, Britain was hit by two Islamist militant attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London, temporarily shifting the focus onto security issues.

“While some have argued that a softer Brexit might ameliorate the downside, there is still the prospect of the contents of the Labour party manifesto”, said Michael Hewson, chief analyst with CMC Markets in London.

Guy Verhofstadt, the liberal former Belgian premier who is now the European Parliament’s Brexit representative, said: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated”. The Czech Prime Minister said Britain should not be granted any extension on the 2-year Brexit deadline.