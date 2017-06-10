I’m ‘100 percent’ willing to testify under oath

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Select Committee regarding possibilities that President Donald Trump might have committed obstruction of justice when he asked Comey to drop FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s alleged ties with Russian Federation.

Comey also testified in his written testimony that Trump, in a unusual private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office, pushed him to end his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

President Donald Trump, who has hinted tapes exist of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, declined to say if they do during a Friday Rose Garden press conference.

“Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?”

Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation meddled in the election.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House, commented June 9 about ex-FBI Director James Comey’s testimony.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes“, Mr Comey said, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over the president’s.

“Well, I didn’t say that“.

“You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry”, the president said.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation”, Comey said.

Even before Comey’s cryptic reference Thursday, Democratic senators had been raising more questions about Sessions’ contacts with Kislyak.

The president also recirculated another defence of his actions posted on Twitter by Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus who has advised the Trump team on Middle Eastern policy.

Comey said Friday that he gave the friend – later identified as Daniel Richman, a longtime Comey confidante and Columbia University professor – the information after Trump tweeted that he may have tapes of his conversations with the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

While Trump’s attorney issued a statement defending Trump and attacking Comey for the leak, and Trump’s son Don Jr. tweeted throughout the hearing, the president himself remained silent on the subject and did not tweet all day.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, Comey said”.

The February meeting was one of several one-on-one encounters that Mr Comey said made him feel such intense discomfort that he felt compelled to document them in memos.

The New York Times says it’s “looking into” a February article in which it claimed us intelligence officials had intercepted multiple communications between Trump campaign aides and senior Russian intelligence officials prior to last year’s election.

The former director of the FBI accused the President of the United States of lying and confirmed that an investigation was open into whether the President was obstructing justice.