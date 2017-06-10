‘I was frozen’: Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped

Cosby’s lawyer Brian McMonagle asked Mason if Constand told him that she had already contacted her lawyer, and Mason said that she told him she had.

Cosby – a pioneer for black comedians and TV stars – then led her to a couch.

She initially said she went to Cosby’s house and was assaulted after a dinner out with other people.

Phone records showed Constand called Cosby 53 times between January 20, 2004, days after the incident, and March 31, 2004, when she left Temple University, including twice on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, Constand described to the Norristown, Pa., court how the famed funnyman fed her three blue pills to help her “relax” at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

“My dress was pulled up from the bottom, and it was pulled down from the top, and my breasts were out”, she said, crying.

“I don’t know what that means”, Constand said.

She said she took two sips of the tea, nibbled the top of the muffin and left. Her testimony was cut off part of the way through cross-examination today and will pick up again Wednesday morning. When she tried to confront him, “He looked at me and said, “I thought you had an orgasm, didn’t you?’ I said, ‘I did not, I just want to know what you gave me.’ He said, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait” and he wanted to speak to me near where the incident occurred”.

“The victim stated that the date of the alleged incident may have been March 16, 2004”, a police reported dated January 19, 2005, said. “When I stood up, my legs were not strong and I began to panic a bit”, she added.

For hours, Agrusa relentlessly questioned Constand who never once wavered.

That suggested that the encounter was consensual, the court was told.

“No, he was sorry for what he did”, Gianna Constand shot back.

That changed in 2004 when Constand went to dinner at Cosby’s home.

Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual assault victim and former Temple employee, took the stand in his criminal trial Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cosby lawyers say Constand called Cosby 53 times after the alleged assault.

Months later, Cosby reportedly left four tickets for Constand and her family to attend one of his shows.

Constand says she’d always return Cosby’s calls to her Temple University-issued cellphone because he was a powerful trustee there and she was director of women’s basketball operations.

She managed the women’s basketball team at Temple while he was a high-profile trustee. Constand has said neither of those assertions was correct. She said after taking the pills, “I told Mr. Cosby that I had trouble seeing him”.

She was called to testify by prosecutors hoping to establish a pattern of behavior by Cosby, who is on trial for allegedly drugging and raping Constand in 2004. She did not see Cosby before or after the show, she said, but she gave Cosby’s aides a gift from her brother.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

The prosecutors also cross-examined Constand for being late to file a complaint.

Johnson later wept as she recounted waking up half-naked in his bed.

The mother of a Bill Cosby accuser is telling jurors about the day her daughter told her Cosby had drugged her at a hotel bungalow.

Constand said she told Cosby she trusted him and swallowed the pills.

Miller was the second witness called to help bolster Johnson’s testimony Monday that she lost consciousness after Cosby pressured her to take a large white pill.

Her long-awaited showdown with the 79-year-old comedian’s lawyers became bogged down Wednesday in an examination of her phone records and police statements, and the defense couldn’t budge her off her account of molestation and broken trust. They also indicated she called lawyers specializing in civil litigation before reporting the alleged assault to police. “He put lotion in my hand, and he made me touch his penis”.