If there are any Trump-Comey tapes, Congress wants them

President Donald Trump answers a question from the media, during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, not shown, in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. According to news reports, Iohannis said the meetings agenda was supposed to include talks on economic investment and security issues related to Russian Federation.

Punching back a day after his fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s damaging testimony, President Donald Trump on Friday accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about their conversations.

He asserted that nothing in Comey’s testimony to the Senate pointed to collusion with Russian Federation or obstruction of justice.

He adamantly denied Comey’s claims that he asked him to end the FBI’s investigation into national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Collins said she believed Trump did not understand the boundaries between the White House and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I think Director Comey made a strong impression”, he said.

Trump also twice declined to confirm the existence of White House recordings of the conversations.

Comey told the Senate panel he took meticulous notes of each meeting or conversation he had with Trump because “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”.

Asked again, Trump said: “I’m not hinting anything”.

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker”, Trump said during a Rose Garden news conference.

Comey said he did not discuss Trump’s pressure to drop the probe into Flynn with the attorney general because the Federal Bureau of Investigation leadership team believed Sessions would later recuse himself from the Russian Federation probe, which he did.

Standing with the president of Romania, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partner, Trump at last confirmed his commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pact, Article 5, uttering words he deliberately did not say when he spoke at NATO’s gathering in Belgium last month.

Trump was publicly silent while Comey testified on Thursday, but tweeted Friday an accusation that Comey – whom Trump fired in May – lied under oath.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication, ” Trump wrote.

CNN previously reported exclusively that congressional investigators are examining whether Sessions had an additional private meeting with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign, according to Republican and Democratic Hill sources and intelligence officials briefed on the investigation.

But Comey’s testimony about the President has darkened clouds hanging over the White House.

Legal experts questioned whether Trump’s private encounters with Comey could be considered privileged, given that Trump had previously spoken publicly about his conversations with Comey, and that he had not invoked executive privilege to block the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief from testifying.

He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.