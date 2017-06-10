IMac Pro and new iMac first look: Apple’s VR-ready machines

Apple did not say the processor boost would include a jump to Intel’s latest “Kaby Lake” generation of processors, however, as it did with the MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook on Monday. “With major updates to iMac, and a refresh of our MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, the Mac is stronger than ever”, said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. Two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports have been added to the back of the machines.

The company’s Mac revenue fell past year, and while well received by many consumers, recent MacBook Pros have been criticised by some longtime Mac loyalists and creative professionals for not meeting some of their needs. Apple also confirmed that it doesn’t have plans to sell the Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard, mouse and trackpad that come with the new iMac Pro separately. The 21.5-inch iMac can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, while the larger 27-inch model tops out at 64GB of RAM.

Apple has updated its Mac lineup today with faster processors and graphics, Thunderbolt 3, brighter Retina displays, faster storage options, and more.

When it comes to graphics, the iMac Pro offers Radeon Vega graphics with up to 16GB of VRAM!

The $1,299 21.5-inch iMac also comes with Retina 4K display and discrete graphics. iMac will receive the new macOS High Sierra, which will be available this fall. The source said the new Pro model might even have a new in-house chip that would improve low-power performance when the device is sleeping. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, MacBook is our thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing. It’ll also feature all-flash and innovation thermal architecture, giving the iMac Pro up to 80 percent more cooling capacity. The new machine will combine professional workstation-level performance with Apple’s popular and convenient iMac design.

The executive said Apple chose to go “really nutty” by offering the iMac Pro with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 10-core Xeon processor, or an 18-core Xeon processor. All of these will be available starting today itself. But the company relented, and Apple’s larger phones have become hot commodities as more people have embraced having a bigger display to look at pictures and watch video on the devices.