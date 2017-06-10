IMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, arrives this December

The iMac Pro features four microphones, stereo speakers, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Apple said the iMac Pro is scheduled to begin shipping in December, with prices starting at US$4,999 ($6,675).

Apple announced a new iMac Pro and updated MacBooks today at their World Wide Developer Conference 2017 in San Jose, Calif. The company also unveiled what it's calling its most powerful computer ever, a brand new iMac Pro.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows. Additionally, there’s a new configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar that starts at a cheaper $1,299, while the 15-inch model now has discrete graphics included standard. The 27-inch 5K Retina Display is 500 nits bright, and it supports billions of colors at 5120 x 2880 resolutions. This is required because the computer can be configured with either an 8-core, 10-core, and even an 18-core Xeon processor and will be graphically powered by AMD’s latest Vega GPU. The basic MacBook is also in line for a faster SSD, Apple says, while the long-neglected MacBook Air will be getting a processor upgrade to an as-yet-unspecified Intel model.

Apple also today updated MacBook and MacBook Pro with faster processors, added faster SSDs to MacBook and introduced a new £1,249 13-inch MacBook Pro. The setup looks a lot like the 27-inch, 5K iMac; a familiar façade that hides some engineering wizardry to stop its powerful specs from overheating.

The iMac Pro – that will be available in space gray – has been designed from scratch to handle "the most demanding pro work-flows such as real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR", according to Apple.