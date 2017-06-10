In a credibility contest with Trump, James Comey is the obvious victor

Pelosi’s comments followed former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, in which he said the FBI was confident that Sessions would recuse himself from the Justice Department’s probe into Russian election meddling before he had done so.

Comey, who was sacked by Trump last month, said he did so in hopes that the memos, which documented what the former director felt was inappropriate contact by the president amid the ongoing investigation, would prompt the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to take over the probe.

Trump’s tweet said: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication. and WOW, Comey is a leaker”. Trump did not assert executive privilege over Comey’s testimony, CNN noted, in which he similarly detailed Trump’s request regarding Flynn.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey said during his testimony – a quote that quickly became a highlight of the hearing.

The Trump White House had been considering Robert Mueller III as a top candidate to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation before the deputy US attorney general changed course and tapped Mueller to serve as special counsel investigating Russian interference in last year’s election, two sources familiar with the process told NPR.

At a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump reiterated that he felt vindicated by Comey’s testimony before a Senate committee yesterday but also said that Comey lied in characterizing conversations between the two.

“My judgement was I need to get that out into the public square”, Comey said.

“I found him to be credible, candid and thorough”, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

Senator Susan Collins, a Republican member of the panel, said earlier this week: “I want to know more also about the president’s interactions with Mr. Comey with regard to the investigation into Michael Flynn“.

The president instead allowed surrogates to respond on Thursday, including his son, Donald Trump Jr., who posted dozens of tweets to his own account mocking Comey. Pressed on the issue, he insisted he wasn’t “hinting anything”, before adding, “Oh you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry”.

“(There was) no reason to question any of (his statement)”, Christie said. “I was so stunned by the conversation I just took it in”.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, he said.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month. Any recourse against Trump would have to be addressed on Capitol Hill, with the House and Senate as judge and jury.

He is also unlikely to reveal new details of the ongoing Russian Federation investigation.