In stern rebuke of Mideast ally, United States raps Qatar on terror funds

Amid a raging diplomatic face- off between Qatar and its neighbours, US President Donald Trump has accused Doha of “historically” being a funder of terrorism and asked the Gulf emirate along with other nations to stop “teaching hate”. The crisis has thrust the USA into a delicate position because of its alliances with all sides-and because Qatar hosts the nerve centre for U.S. air operations in the Middle East, including the fight against Islamic State.

The U.S. expects the countries to “immediately take steps to de-escalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve the grievances they have with each other”, Tillerson told reporters at the State Department. The latter hosts the largest USA military base in the Middle East, which is involved in anti-IS operations.

Tillerson said the USA supported efforts by the emir of Kuwait to mediate the crisis, and said “the elements of a solution are available”. Trump does not oppose easing the blockade – although he did not mention it – but “he does believe that (Qatar) deserves it”, the official said.

Eight Arab nations severed ties with Qatar, including air, land and sea links, over what they consider to be the state’s support of terrorism, Time magazine noted.

Qatar on Friday dismissed as “baseless” a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organisations in Doha to support for Islamist militant groups.

We support the emir of Kuwait’s efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to this agreement and progress toward eliminating all forms of support for terrorism – military, financial, moral, or ideological. At a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, Trump described his recent visit to Riyadh, where “nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior”.

It also strongly suggests a widening of the aggressive Saudi-led campaign beyond Qatar itself – not least against the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt – where Youssef al-Qaradawi was tried and sentenced to death in absentia following the 2013 military overthrow of the elected president Mohamed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.

Despite Tillerson’s assessment that the fight against ISIS had been impacted, Pentagon officials said there has been no immediate disruption.

Mr Erdogan also approved another accord between Turkey and Qatar on military training cooperation late on Thursday. “For Qatar, we want you back among the community of responsible nations”.

The dispute between Qatar and some Arab states is threatening the stability of the entire region, Qatar’s foreign minister says.

Earlier this week, Trump appeared to tie the blockade to the success of his trip in May to Saudi Arabia and welcomed it as positive news in a series of tweets.