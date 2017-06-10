Independent: Iran blames Donald Trump for escalating Qatar diplomatic crisis

Qatar hosts the largest USA airbase in the region, which is crucial to the fight against Islamic State group jihadists, and is set to host the 2022 football World Cup.

Trump and the cabal of generals who head his administration have repeatedly made clear that Washington has Iran in its cross-hairs; and, whilst serious differences persist within the USA political establishment over the Iran nuclear accord, the Democrats, no less than the Republicans, support America continuing to enforce sweeping economic sanctions against Tehran and threatening it with military action. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) said on Monday it has banned all Qatari private and commercial aeroplanes from landing in the kingdom’s airports. They’ve ordered Qatari diplomats to leave in 48 hours and other Qatari nationals to pack up in two weeks.

The sale would include continuing a “blanket order training programme” inside and outside of Saudi Arabia for the Royal Saudi Air Force and other Saudi forces, the Pentagon said on its website.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen. The meeting aimed to gather those states into one camp to counter Iran and ISIS.

Countries in the Gulf are key to the US-led coalition against ISIS, with Qatar hosting the U.S. military’s Al Udeid air base, the main regional center for daily air missions and coordination of all air operations.

AIRLINES SUSPEND OPERATIONS: All the nations have announced plans to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country. Yet we overcame it. Qatar will depend on itself to provide its citizens and residents normal life.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, Mr. Tillerson said.

Al Jazeera: How will this crisis affect ordinary life in Qatar?

Qatari leaders say they are astonished at what they call the unjustified decision by seven countries to cut diplomatic relations.

A Saudi official cited by SPA said the country chose to “sever diplomatic and consular ties with Qatar, and to close all land, sea and aviation ports”.

However, Saudi Arabia says it will still allow Qataris to take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

“I am positive there will be no implications coming out of this dramatic situation at all”, Mattis said, speaking Monday in Australia. “Qatar, more often than not, seems to forge its relationships along Islamist lines”.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia UAE and Egypt had isolated Qatar again, in protest against its support to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Iran – long at odds with Saudi Arabia and a behind-the-scenes target of the move – immediately blamed US President Donald Trump for setting the stage during his recent trip to Riyadh.