India and Pakistan join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

In his address at the summit of Heads of State Council of the SCO, he said Pakistan pursued a policy of peaceful neighbourhood and stressed upon promotion of peace and harmony for the future generations which should not be made toxic with an air of animosity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he watched Aamir Khan- starrer sports drama Bollywood film Dangal and liked the movie and its actors. He also thanked SCO countries for granting membership to India.

Xi proposed that the SCO draw up a five-year outline for implementation of the Treaty on Long-term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation and formulate a three-year program of cooperation to fight the “three evil forces” of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

“For connectivity initiatives and for success and approval of the projects, sovereignty and regional integrity must be respected while inclusivity and sustainability are essential”, Modi said. “It is also important to ensure inclusivity and sustainability”, the Prime Minister said.

Even Spain is showing growing interest in benefiting from the Belt and Road Initiative as shown by the trip of Spanish King Felipe 6th to Astana to meet SCO leaders and participate in activities organized on the sidelines of the summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping too gave the film a big thumbs up.

Giving a broad outcome of the meeting, he said India and China are factors of stability when the world is going through economic uncertainty. Asian rivals India and Pakistan today formally joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc spearheaded by China and Russian Federation, despite bilateral tensions bubbling over Kashmir.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of arming militants, while Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

On Friday, all member states signed a new version of its anti-terrorist convention.

However, he said that there has improvement in bilateral trade, but not the level agreed agreed in Ufa. This, he said, would give new dimension to the relations among the SCO countries. He urged the SCO member states to leave behind the legacy of peace and amity and not the toxic harvest of conflict and animosity. Initially, the members were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China and Tajikistan. With the expansion of the grouping, the SCO will now represent over 40 per cent of humanity and almost 20 per cent of the global GDP.

India, Iran and Pakistan were admitted as observers at the 2005 Astana Summit.

“The addition of the two members in SCO will make it more vibrant, influential and interactive”, the expert said.

Zarif also discussed regional developments and the global nuclear agreement between Iran and great powers with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who had attended the summit.