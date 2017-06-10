India are not invincible, says Kohli

Sri Lanka staged a superb run chase to stun India and keep alive their Champions Trophy challenge as Kusal Mendis inspired a famous seven-wicket victory over the holders on Thursday.

Danushka Gunathilaka, who joined the team the day before as an injury replacement, and Kusal Mendis were run out for 76 and 89 respectively in mid-innings, then Kusal Perera, hobbling on a suspected right hamstring injury, retired hurt on 47 with seven overs to go.

After Gunathilaka’s dismissal, Mendis and Kusal Perera added 26 runs between them off 29 balls.

Gunaratne came in to spank a pair of sixes, putting Sri Lanka on the brink, and Mathews saw them over the finish line to complete their joint highest ever ODI run chase.

All four teams in the section have two points going into the last round of games in which India play top-ranked South Africa on Sunday and Sri Lanka meet Pakistan on Monday.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka in 14 of their last 17 one-day internationals, were given the flawless start by Dhawan and Rohit Sharma who shared a composed opening stand of 138 under slate grey skies. He taught us good things about how to play on these tracks.

“For Danushka to walk into a game knowing he wasn’t even in the 15 until after Chamara got injured is impressive”, Mathews said. They set us the platform.

London, Jun 9 “We are not invincible”, said India captain Virat Kohli as he tried to make sense of the stunning loss to Sri Lanka despite posting, what he thought, was a winning total in their Champions Trophy clash here.

Batting first, India scored 321 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs.

No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.

It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India’s strike bowler in the red-ball format. If the Lankan batsmen come out and play like that and everyone plays well, you have to give credit to the opposition as well. “But then, again, everyone came out and played positive cricket from their team”, a disappointed India captain added.

“These are the top eight teams in the world so there are no guarantees. That took a lot of pressure off ourselves, and we just went out there, expressed ourselves, and you can see what we can do when we play with a lot of freedom”, Mathews said.

For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind. “It’s going to be like this throughout the tournament and we don’t expect anything less”.

“Yeah, it was a very important game for us”.