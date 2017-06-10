India savours ‘mother of all mismatches’

India launched their Champions Trophy campaign with a resounding 124-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday, extending their dominance over the arch-rivals in major ICC tournaments.

Virat Kohli hailed a “massive win” against Pakistan as India delivered the message that, for all the talk of issues behind the scenes in their camp, they are more than capable of defending their Champions Trophy title this summer.

“Skill-wise we were clinical, in the field is something we can improve on”. The openers, Rohit Sharma (91 of 119) and Shikhar Dhawan (68 of 65) set-up a handsome platform by constructing a partnership of 136 in 150 balls which was followed by an unbeaten 81 by the skipper, Virat Kohli that anchored the innings. Now since the play was delayed due to rain, Pakistan had to chase a revised target of 288 in 41 overs. 3 mighty sixes and Kohli’s checked drive for a four took India to 319/3 at the end of the 48th over.

Yuvraj’s 53 off 32 balls was full of eye-catching strokeplay and helped India break free from a sluggish phase towards the back end of their innings.

“When we put a performance in like that we answer a lot of questions, and a lot of things become clearer for us in terms of how we take this team forward”. Duckworth-Lewis bowled out Pakistan at the Edgbaston on Sunday by scoring 124 runs and once again declared them victorious over Pakistan.

He made a brilliant 150 in Cuttack, when India was 25 for three, and demonstrated that it was far too early to write him off. Pakistan’s batsman Azhar Ali (50) and Mohammad Hafeez (33) battled slightly.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 30 while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each. Hardik Pandya who later came to power and finally, the first three balls hit six by him and scoreboard crossed 300. Having a stranglehold over Pakistan, Indian team played to a plan and achieved a huge win by D/L method against our old enemy.

Man of the Match Yuvraj, who was dropped before he got into double figures, said he was happy that he could capitalise on the life offered by Pakistan.

“So a player who likes to play a long innings, and usually plays like that for the time, it becomes hard to find momentum every time you come back”. The opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was worth 136 priceless runs.