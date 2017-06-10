Indian Army Kills Five Terrorists at Border With Pakistan

It is believed that many terrorists are being pushed into Jammu and Kashmir by terror groups and during the past week, it is the tenth infiltration bid that has been foiled on the LoC.

A civilian moving in his auto was injured when terrorists fired at two vehicles of security forces plying on the national highway in Vesu area of Anantnag district, said a police official.

The army killed five terrorists in Uri sector of the LoC in Baramulla district. The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

The injured civilian has been shifted to the nearby hospital.

On June 3, one Indian Army soldier was killed in an attack by terrorists on a convoy in Qazigund. Three Army jawans were also injured in the crossfire. Ammunition has also been recovered from the location.

Adding that four infiltration attempts from across the LoC were foiled in the last three days, the army said that seven infiltrators had been killed.

With the killing of six terrorists in Uri sector yesterday and one in Gurez today, the Army has foiled eight infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir Valley. Seven armed infiltrators have been killed so far.

Defence officials say that Pakistan is desperate to push terrorists into the Kashmir.