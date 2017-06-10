Indian-origin Ananya Vinay wins Scripps National Spelling Bee 2017

Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay finally met her match Friday morning when asked to take a shot at spelling “covfefe“.

Twelve-year-old Indian American Ananya Vinay, who lives in Fresno, California, has been declared the victor of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. However, after Rajeev misspelled the word “marram” in Round 20, Vinay went 2-for-2 on her next words to win. In the end, it was the word “Marocain” – a type of French fabric – that allowed Anaya to emerge victorious!

The National Spelling Bee has been dominated by Indian-Americans in the recent past, and this year’s win is the thirteenth consecutive win by an Indian American in the competition.

Ananya didn’t seem at all anxious about the difficulty of the words and later said: “I knew them all“.

The 12-year-old from Fresno, California, showed little emotion and didn’t take much time as she plowed through word after word.

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay has won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Yep, they wanted her to spell the nonsensical word that President Donald Trump tweeted out earlier this week.

Ananya was the epitome of composure as she steadily progressed through the rounds easily to become the first sole victor of the competition since 2013.

Being from California, Ananya is naturally a Golden State Warriors fan.

“It’s like a dream come true, I’m so happy right now”, said speller 264, Ananya Vinay.

She ended up in an epic spell-off against Rohan Rajeev, 14, an eighth-grader at Oklahoma Christian School, in OKC. “It was interesting to go back and forth for so many rounds”, she added.

Mira Dedhia, trying to become the first offspring of a past competitor to win, finished third. “He got so many incredible words right”, Cole said.

Vanya Shivashankar was co-winner of the bee in 2015.

