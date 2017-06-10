Indian PM Modi meets Pakistani PM Sharif in Kazakhstan

Xi said the two countries should make joint efforts to advance the building of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar corridor to promote regional connectivity and shared development.

India, one of the largest energy consuming countries in the world, is also likely to get greater access to major gas and oil exploration projects in Central Asia as numerous SCO countries have huge reserves of oil and natural gas.

India’s membership was strongly pushed by Russian Federation while Pakistan’s entry into the grouping was backed by China.

The Prime Minister, speaking in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif among others, also asserted that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be the key factors in such a cooperation.

“Today is a historic day for Pakistan, India and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization”.

The Prime minister invited Kazakhstan to become a member of the International Solar Alliance.

During the bilateral meeting, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector, regional connectivity and human resource development.

Speaking after Modi, Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif also congratulated India on joining SCO and said that the organisation gives a shared platform to fight terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will have other opportunities to interact this year at the G-20 summit in Hamburg and the September summit of the BRICS countries in Xiamen, China.

According to the source here, Modi, while exchanging pleasantries with Sharif, also enquired about the latter’s mother and family.

Modi visited several parts of the expo and later attended its gala inauguration.

Lauding the SCO, Prime Minister Modi said that the progress of the SCO is the progress of the world.

During the today’s summit, the SCO chairmanship will be handed over from Kazakhstan to China to hold 18 SCO Summit in summer of 2018. Apart from improving trade and economic ties with member countries, the membership will also strengthen India’s strategic position in Central Asia.

Pakistan, which has been an observer at the SCO since 2005, applied for a permanent membership in 2010.

Terming the accession of India to SCO as historical, she said the move would further energise the relations with its immediate neighbourhood.

Pakistan maintains that India has been attempting to divert the world’s attention away from atrocities committed by government forces in India-held Kashmir. “It is also important to ensure inclusivity and sustainability”, the Prime Minister said.

Uzbekistan stands for consistent deepening of trade and economic ties with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the SCO summit in Astana.