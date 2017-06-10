Intel chiefs won’t say if Trump asked them to intervene in investigations

Two of the nation’s top intelligence officials declined in a testy hearing Wednesday to discuss the specifics of private conversations with President Donald Trump, refusing to say whether they had been asked to push back against an Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

While the intended focus of Wednesday’s hearing is the foreign intelligence surveillance law, other senators have said they plan to question Coats, Rogers, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about whether the president meant to derail the Russian Federation investigation when he fired Comey.

Rogers at the hearing Wednesday said he’s never been asked to do anything illegal or felt pressure to do anything immoral during his three years as head of the intelligence agency.

Heinrich then turned to Coats, who had previously said he felt it would be inappropriate to discuss his conversations with the president before an open hearing.

Two US intelligence leaders told Congress today they were never pressured by the White House, as they were grilled on reports that President Donald Trump urged them to downplay probes into an aide’s Russian Federation ties.

“We’ve had reports as recently as yesterday that maybe even a few times, the President tried to intervene with Director Coats to ask him to either downplay or dismiss the FBI investigation into contacts between Trump officials (and Russia)”, Warner said.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will also testify. “Coats discussed the conversation with other officials and decided that intervening with Comey as Trump had suggested would be inappropriate”.

And time and again, the intelligence officials declined to answer. Is there an invocation by the president of executive privilege?

The Post report went into a detailed account of Trump pulling Coats aside after a March 22 briefing at the White House and complaining about Comey’s handling of the probe. And you’re telling me that Dan Coats didn’t quite deny that, at least not in public. And to the best of my recollection, during that same period of service, I do not recall feeling ever pressured to do so.

Top Intelligence officials say President Trump never pressured them to interfere in the Russian Federation probe.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) then tried to grill the panel on whether they had any memos or documentation of their conversations with the president-as former FBI Director Comey reportedly does. “You swore that oath – to tell us the truth”. They filibustered, claimed they didn’t like the public forum and noted that they felt that answering certain questions was inappropriate.

“The chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and committee is on notice to provide witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across”, Burr said.

“I think I’ll let Director Comey speak for himself tomorrow in front of this committee”, McCabe said. He demanded to know what legal basis justified Coats’ refusal to answer questions.

Two of the men he would have had to convince to do that, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers, testified before the committee on Wednesday.