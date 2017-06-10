Intel Officials Won’t Publicly Testify On Private Trump Talks

Director Mike Rogers and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats have both denied that US President Donald Trump put pressure on them to intervene in investigations into possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Republican’s election campaign.

Coats came closest to directly responding to a question: “I have never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way with shaping intelligence in a political way or in relation to an ongoing investigation”, Coats said in answering questions from Sen.

That potential bombshell testimony-in which Comey also may address whether Trump urged him to halt or ease up on an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia-comes Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

President Donald Trump’s national security team will appear before a Senate panel Wednesday to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia’s election meddling and whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers declined to answer.

The Post had previously reported that Trump had asked Coats and Rogers to publicly deny the existence of evidence of collusion. McCabe asserted that “It would not be appropriate for me sir to discuss issues that are potentially within the purview of the special counsel’s investigation”.

At the often contentious hearing, Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, the committee’s vice chairman, was the first to press the question.

To the extreme frustration of senators on both sides of the aisle, Coats and Rogers refused to share details. Rogers referred to earlier statements he made saying he wouldn’t comment on conversations with the President.

On Thursday, Comey, whom Trump fired last month while he was heading the agency’s Russian Federation investigation, is set to testify before the same Senate panel.

The senators said they were puzzled as to why McCabe would not answer questions about conversations he had with Comey regarding the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s meetings with the president.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is also scheduled to testify. “And so I’m not prepared to answer your question today“.

Has Comey shared any conversations with you about Trump pressuring him to downplay the Russian Federation investigation? But Rogers did note that during his time in office, he had never been directed to do anything he considered inappropriate or immoral, and he didn’t recall ever feeling pressured. “I mean, it’s detailed as you know from reading the story as to when you met, what you discussed, et cetera, et cetera”.

MARCO RUBIO: And I actually think if what is being said to the media is untrue, then it is unfair to the president of the United States.

The Wednesday hearing was regarding the surveillance program at the center of Trump’s claims that he had his “wires tapped” by former President Barack Obama. The intelligence chiefs indicated they would be more comfortable speaking in a closed environment and Burr suggested during the hearing that he would schedule time for the four men to return for a closed session.

On March 22, less than a week after being confirmed by the Senate, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats attended a briefing at the White House together with officials from several government agencies.