Intelligence Chiefs Say They Weren’t ‘Pressured’ to Intervene in FBI Investigation

In limiting his comments to attempts at “shaping intelligence”, Coats did not contradict reporting by the Washington Post that President Trump asked for his help in intervening with former FBI Director James Comey to convince him to back off the Flynn investigation.

Flynn resigned February 13, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Rogers: “In my three-plus-years I have as director of the NSA to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate”.

National Security Agency head Michael Rogers (l) and National Intelligence Dan Coats (r) spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

USA intelligence agencies believe Russian Federation interfered in the U.S. election and they are investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Warner said he came out of the hearing “with more questions than when I went in”.

White House officials had weighed trying to block Comey from testifying on Thursday by arguing that his discussions with the president pertained to national security and that there was an expectation of privacy.

It wasn’t the only showdown during King’s five-minute round of questioning, as he repeatedly pressed Rogers, Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on the legal justification for their silence.

The conversations with Coats and Rogers took place in the wake of Comey testifying on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

“I am not going to answer questions concerning the Russian Federation investigation”, said Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) expressed disbelief at how Coats and Rogers refused to answer a question that did not involve classified information. Rosenstein wrote a memo that was critical of Comey shortly before Trump fired Comey.

The sources said Coats concluded after the meeting that Trump’s suggestion that he intervene with Comey’s investigation would be inappropriate.

Sen. Angus King had a heated exchange with intelligence officials at the end of Wednesday’s public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I wish him luck”, said President Donald Trump.

Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, and ensuing congressional and FBI investigations into Moscow’s ties with Trump associates has dogged the president since he took office. Over these two days, four current intelligence officials, along with one former one, will all be testifying under oath before the same Senate panel.

In reality, Coats did not refuse to answer the questions. Warner responded. “Because that is what the questions are being asked about, reports that nobody has laid to rest here that the President intervened directly in an ongoing FBI investigation”.