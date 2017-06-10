Interim stay on NEET UG result to continue

In the recent plea, petitioner J Gladwin is asking to give students admission in MBBS and BDS courses on the basis of plus two marks.

2017 is making news again, this time because a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for the cancellation of the national level medical entrance examination. The case for the same will be heard in the court next week.

“This is a very important and serious issue”.

The Gujarat High Court on June 5 allowed a group of candidates who appeared in the NEET in English medium to join as respondents in a petition seeking to hold afresh the entrance test with an uniform set of questions for Gujarati and English medium students. Not only this but also a now fresh writ petition has also been filed in the same court seeking for canceling the exam. Read | NEET 2017: Gujarati question paper tougher than English, say examinees.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the examination for admission into the undergraduate admission to the medical colleges across the country.

Hence, he directed the CBSE to explain by June 12 the reason for not translating a common question paper in all languages, and stayed the declaration of results till then. There have also been allegations against CBSE that they did not inform the students earlier about the difference in question paper. “Further, an uneven playing field would infringe on the right to equal opportunity in education”.

The petitioners also claimed that students in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal were also agitated over different question papers having been prepared in different languages.