Interior chief to review sage-grouse conservation plan

He’s not yet sure, though, whether he’s more optimistic than he is cautious about Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s announcement Wednesday.

In 2015, the government decided the sage grouse did not need federal protection across its range in 11 Western states because of what was dubbed an “historic conservation campaign”. “Any efforts to undo these plans brings a lot of risk with it for both sage grouse and for Idahoans who helped craft them”.

On June 8th, 2017, Department of Interior (DOI) Secretary Ryan Zinke signed Secretarial Order 3353, entitled “Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation and Cooperation with Western States”. Emphasizing their investment in the plans, western governors from both parties have repeatedly asked Secretary Zinke for greater inclusion in any consideration of altering the plans and to avoid major revisions.

Noting that more than half of the sage grouse habitat is found on public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the interagency federal-state plans launched two years ago, Zinke said an interagency team of experts from BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Geological Survey will focus on the principal threats to rangeland and the sage grouse: invasive grasses and wildland fires.

In his comments Wednesday, the secretary said the review was in part due to complaints from Western governors that the federal plans were too heavy-handed.

The plan was backed by more than $750 million in commitments from the government and outside groups to conserve land and restore the bird’s range, which extends from California to the Dakotas.

Greater sage grouse are considered an “umbrella species” for shrub steppe habitat – so goes the sage grouse, so goes the sagebrush, and all the animals that live there. In a letter last month, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, a Republican, and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, told Zinke that moving from a preservation model based on protecting habitat to one that potentially depends instead on population goals for each state would be “not the right decision”. Environmental groups originally petitioned to list the sage grouse as endangered in 2002.

That, Bennett said, could give conservation groups an impetus to renew their efforts to add sage grouse to the list of threatened or endangered species. It was opposed by the oil, gas, and mining industries, who claimed it could cost them billions in lost profits. The agency’s review of sage grouse plans will include determining if the plans place a “burden” on energy development, even though the plans already make over 80 percent of areas with high or medium oil potential available for development. The lack of an endangered species represented a win, though the companies remained unhappy that the federal government retained authority to manage the species on public land.

“That’s exactly what this secretarial order does – it provides more flexibility than the one-size-fits-all solution” ordered by former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, Zinke said. “But I am optimistic that we have shown that epic collaboration across a landscape, guided by sound science is truly the future of American conservation”.