Internet users in India to double by 2021: Cisco

In terms of regions, APAC will generate 39 percent of all IP traffic by 2021, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 percent over the period.

The peak DDoS attack size increased 60 percent, year-over-year, and represents up to 18 percent of a country’s total Internet traffic while they are occurring, the report said. The report has predicted progress in Internet of Things applications including smart meters, package tracking, digital health monitors, etc.

He added “We are witnessing a burgeoning rise in usage of mobile applications and connectivity by end users”. Smartphones (11% CAGR, 1.7-fold growth) will be second-fastest, followed by connected TVs (9% CAGR, 1.6-fold) and tablets (5% CAGR, 1.3-fold). Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) traffic will increase 20-fold, but will only make up 1% of entertainment traffic.

“As global digital transformation continues to impact billions of consumers and businesses, the network and security will be essential to support the future of the Internet”, Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Service Provider Business, said in a statement. “Driving network innovation with service providers will be key for Cisco to support the needs of their customers who want reliable, secure, and high quality connected experiences”. Global Internet video users (excluding mobile-only) will be almost 1.9 billion by 2021, up from 1.4 billion in 2016. That will continue to rise, and will be 82 percent of all consumer internet traffic, up 31 percent, by 2021.

Why stringent networks standards are important for India: Intelligent networks are required because a majority of the country in not connected to the Internet and with every new user addition, congestion increases. However, as the traffic grows, so will the attacks. It also predicts that globally, total public WiFi hotspots (including homespots) will grow six-fold from 94 million in 2016 to 541.6 million by 2021. China and the United States will lead hotspot growth, coming in with 170 million and 86 million hotspots respectively by 2021.

Installed/In-service 4K TV sets will increase from 85M in 2016 to 663M by 2021. In another key trend, end-user internet traffic is pushing closer to the network edge, as more than a third of traffic will not touch the core by 2021. The number of internet users in India was 28 percent in 2016.

Globally, 23 percent of Internet traffic will be carried on regional backbones (without touching cross-country backbones) by 2021, compared to 20 percent in 2016. Still though, cellular’s portion in 2021 will be up 10 percentage points from 2016, when it was carrying 10 percent of the load and fixed was carrying 38 percent. Traditional WAN will grow 5 percent annually.

DDoS incidents can paralyse networks by flooding servers and network devices with traffic from multiple IP sources. Currently, 67 percent of internet traffic is from video, and there are 1.4 billion video users; those numbers will jump to 80 percent and nearly 1.9 billion users in five years. Upon this foundation are layered Cisco’s own estimates for global IP traffic and service adoption.

