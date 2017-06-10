Introducing Apple’s Homepod – will you be purchasing?

During its marathon two and a half hour keynote speech, Apple repeatedly touted its AI and machine learning capabilities across all three new operating system updates.

APPLE is launching its own ‘smart speaker’called the HomePod.

HomePod is compatible with Apple Music and can easily access full playlist on the app.

The introduction of HomePod wasn’t much of a surprise, but its price tag gives a bit of sticker shock in comparison to both Amazon Echo and Google Home, which cost $179.99 and $129.99, respectively.

The technology company made the massive announcement during the World Wide Developer Conference this evening. “It’s been 15 years since we held WWDC in San Jose, and an very bad lot has changed”.

HomePod seems expensive, but that’s because Apple said it wanted to take the smart features from cheaper products like the Amazon Echo and combine them with the good audio from speakers like the Sonos. Viewers want to watch their favorite programs on whatever device they choose. He referred to Siri as the HomePod’s built-in “musicologist”.

Apple has revealed its latest tech product, the HomePod. With the addition of Siri, HomePoad can also act as home assistant for you, which means you’ll be able to schedule appointments, check the weather, listen to podcasts, set alarms, and run your Home app if you have one. When away from home, HomePod is the ideal home hub, providing remote access and home automations through the Home app on iPhone or iPad. We are sure that the future is going to be bright for the pair.

With iOS 11 Siri will also be able to make more additional suggestions.

This includes commute times for upcoming appointments, relevant information from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News app for Apple Watch. It unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014.

Apple had to get back into the voice-enabled home market sooner or later, because it had fallen behind Amazon and Google. Apple also added new photo-editing tools, such as Curves.

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. The iPad Pro is shipping next week at $650. Apple said it has also updated the processors in its iMac and MacBook Pro lineup to Intel’s most recent “Kaby Lake” processors.

