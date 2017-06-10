Investors Shrug Off Shock UK Election Result

May, who wasn’t required to hold an election until 2020, said her reason for calling one early was to secure a greater mandate for the talks.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign, but she said her party would “ensure” stability in the UK. If Labour can’t get enough support to build a majority coalition, but it can cobble together ad hoc agreements with enough parties to suggest it has the support of a majority of members, Labour can try to run a minority government.

The rollercoaster ride that has been British politics over the past year continued unabated on Friday as British Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to head to Buckingham Palace to attempt to form a new government, with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. “The Conservative Party is notoriously intolerant of leaders that disappoint, but the UK needs a united front for negotiations, and now is not the time for a Tory civil war”.

“At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability”, a grim-faced May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead, near London.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said. The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the announcement.

Financial markets were seeming to shrug off a shock United Kingdom general election result, with a hung parliament confirmed on Friday morning but the FTSE 100 looking to begin with a slight rise.

The biggest shock of the night so far has been Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 318 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016.

The UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has stepped down, saying there must be a new era for the party after its vote collapsed. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.

British media are reporting that Conservatives can no longer win an outright majority in Parliament.

Labour are predicted to gain 33 seats, the Tories lose 15 seats, the Lib Dems will gain five and the SNP lose 22 seats.

“It’s been especially exciting to bring techniques like deep canvassing – a research-backed voter contact method focused on listening and drawing out the person you’re talking to – to key marginal seats where it will be critical to expand the electorate and even convince voters to cross party lines”.

In Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon admitted that the independence push had been a factor in the result and “I will reflect on that”.

“A very high turnout, huge increase in the Labour vote and they did it because they want to see things done differently and they want hope in their lives“.

“The simple truth is we have a Prime Minister, she is a very good leader, I’m a big supporter of hers”, Mr Davis told the Press Association.

UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall tweeted: “If the exit poll is true then Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy”.

Lib Dem president Baroness Brinton said her party could not work with either Labour or the Tories as both are pushing for a “hard Brexit“.

And third is the beginning, in just 11 days, of the most important negotiation Britain has attempted in peacetime.

The result means Brexit talks are now in danger of being delayed.

France’s prime minister says he doesn’t believe the surprise British election result means the country has changed its mind over its decision to leave the European Union.

The Conservatives’ priorities were set out in a 12-point plan published in January and the letter formally invoking Brexit in March. The Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229.

In a statement to Reuters, analyst Paul Meggyesi said that a hung parliament, in normal situations, be viewed as negative for sterling.

Deals would have to be done.

Rain is forecast through much of the country, but it is unlikely to be severe. This is really a awful outcome for the United Kingdom because the other party has more leverage and they can shift the dialogues in their favour more easily.