IOC approves mixed relay for Tokyo 2020

The plans were announced Friday as part of the approved event program released by the International Olympic Committee that also includes 3-on-3 basketball and BMX freestyle.

The mixed-sex relays are likely to be hugely popular – men and women can compete in any leg so long as there are two of each, and teams do not…

3×3 is widely considered the number one urban team sport – ideal for social media engagement with youngsters – and is simple enough to be played anywhere by anybody. The victor is the team with the most points at the end of the race. Another was staged at the world relays in Bahamas in April. Competitors are judged on tricks performed throughout the course, with points awarded based on difficulty, originality, style and execution.

Famous riders include Logan Martin (Australia), Daniel Dhers (Venezuela), Alex Coleborn (Great Britain) for men, Nikita Ducarroz (Switzerland), Macarena Perez (Chile) and UCI World Cup title holder, 15-year-old Hannah Roberts (USA) for women. The IOC expects women to account for 48.8 percent of the athletes.

Given the International Olympic Committee want to keep the Games to around 310 medal events and 11,000 athletes, there is little likelihood of the introduction of so many events and would make for an interesting programme for Peaty who is looking to add the 200m to his repertoire.

Canoeing have dropped the C2 slalom and two sprint events to make way for the first three female Olympic C-class divisions.

All the submissions have been proposed by the IOC Programme Commission and will now be considered and rubber-stamped by the IOC Executive Board here tomorrow.

The increase in events will see the highest rise in Swimming, Cycling and Fencing, while the highest decrease in the quota of athletes will be effected in Athletics, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

BMX freestyle park is a judged event in which riders perform tricks in a skate park also used for skateboarding. “I am fully committed to continue this work and I am convinced that after extremely successful Games in Rio in 2016, Tokyo will take our sport to another exciting level”.