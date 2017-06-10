IOS 11 might bring the drag and drop feature to iPhones too

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

As our chart illustrates, Sonos is now the clear leader in wireless audio – at least from the point of view of professional users.

The speaker has the “power to rock the house”, according to Schiller, and the aim is to make HomePod a potent assistant for news, messages, weather, traffic, home controls and more.

During the first half the keynote, Apple teased the next versions of its operating systems for the Mac and Apple Watch – both of which will be available for download in the Fall, alongside new iMacs, MacBooks, and a new high-end product called the iMac Pro.

Apple also revealed that its Watch will now be able to connect wirelessly with other devices, specifically mentioning “glucose monitoring” as one possible application – a likely nod to speculation earlier this year that Apple had been developing a glucose monitoring device that would sync with the Apple Watch. During its onstage announcement, Siri wasn’t even mentioned until halfway through the HomePod’s unveiling.

The tech giant confirmed the device would go on sale in December in the US, UK and Australia.

Still, the HomePod will be built with standard home assistant functionality.

And of course, being Siri-powered, it does do more than just music. The speaker also will support Apple’s HomeKit that will let you control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon introduced the Echo speaker, featuring its Alexa assistant, in 2015. It remains to be seen whether the HomePod’s audio quality is as good as advertised, but at least among the Echo product family, sound quality is definitely a secondary feature.

Analysts are yet to be convinced that HomePod will rock the smart speaker market the way iPhones came to rule the smartphone world and iPods dominated MP3 players.

As for Google Home, the compact speaker benefits from an aggressive price point.

The HomePod is created to take on the Amazon Echo in smart functionality but also systems like Sonos in audio quality.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

There, Apple shares the lead with Chinese company Xiaomi, whose fitness tracking wristbands are mostly sold in China.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone.