IOS 11 will finally bring native GIF support to your iPhone

With a new Night Shift mode introduced with the update, the user will now have the capability to change their iPhone’s display to a warmer tint.

HomePod, a music-focused smart speaker for Dollars 349 is again slated for a December release – Apple’s attempt to take on both the Amazon Echo and Sonos.

We’re guessing that this is as much of a preview as we’re going to get of the next iPhone display: wider, slimmer bezels, great display. It can be synced across all devices with end-to-end encryption. Back in March 2016, Apple made its first attempt to answer these queries with a new iOS update but still seem to miss the mark.

Key new features include the Apple File System (APFS), which promises enhanced performance, data security and reliability.

Announced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, on this week in San Jose, it detects when you’re in a moving vehicle and stops calls and text messages from coming through to the screen of your iPhone, keeping the screen dark and storing them instead until the auto is switched off – in effect, doing for you what you should be doing yourself.

It takes only an average of three seconds after a driver’s mind is taken off the road for a road accident to occur – reading a text message while driving successfully distracts a driver for a minimum of five seconds.

It can also now be used for person-to-person payments. If you receive money through iMessage it will straight go to Apple Pay Cash card. The ability to swipe apps from the dock and run two programs side-by-side in the same window might well convert a few of the laptop faithful, and I also loved how easy it was to just click on links and photos on websites, then drag them right into emails.

Maps- Maps now have enhanced information about the place. It has updated its Navigation app where the user can see speed limits and lane guidance.

Apple has completely redesigned the App Store.

ARKit works by pulling the camera, CPU, and GPU, and motion sensors altogether.