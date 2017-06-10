IOS 11 will let you record your iPhone or iPad’s screen

Pete Williams, spokesman for the RAC’s BePhoneSmart campaign, said: ‘These days it is less phone calls and more the pings and buzzes of texts and social media apps that have the potential to distract a driver from the task at hand.

Apple’s move follows a lawsuit filed by a family in December 2016, after their 5-year-old daughter was killed by a distracted driver allegedly using the FaceTime video chat feature.

Been trying to be a safer driver and not look at your phone while behind the wheel?

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, announced the feature at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., on Monday.

The phone will withhold any notifications and prevent you from accessing most apps, excluding some navigation apps such as Apple Maps. Contacts can receive an automatic reply saying that you are driving and will get back to them once you arrive.

Motoring groups have led calls for illegal phone use to be tackled after a string of high-profile cases and research indicating the problem is widespread.

The feature does not affect Apple CarPlay, which allows drivers to respond to text messages and use other iPhone features using voice commands, according to CNN.

Federal data show that every day, eight people are killed and more than 1,000 are injured because of distracted driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 13 percent of all fatal distraction-related crashes in 2014 could be attributed to drivers distracted by their cellphones.