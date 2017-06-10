IOS 11 will make older iPhones, iPads, and apps obsolete

Announced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, on this week in San Jose, it detects when you’re in a moving vehicle and stops calls and text messages from coming through to the screen of your iPhone, keeping the screen dark and storing them instead until the auto is switched off – in effect, doing for you what you should be doing yourself. If that doesn’t change before watchOS 4 is released later this fall, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users who cannot update to iOS 11 will not be able to update Apple Watch to the latest software version.”We’re pleased that at last millions of drivers that use an Apple iPhone are about to be able to put an end to intrusive notifications while they’re behind the wheel”.

The new version of Apple’s iOS, iOS 11, will not work on older iPhones including the iPhone 5 and 5C (although it will work on iPhone 5S). This means users now have the option to blast high-quality music files straight from their iPads and iPhones.

The ageing phones are being phased out of the iOS update cycle because they only work with older 32-bit apps, not 64-bit ones.

In addition to support for FLAC, Apple is introducing a ton of new features that could kickstart the transformation of iOS from simply a mobile operating system to a legitimate hybrid platform with desktop functionalities. A new, larger interface that will occupy more of the display, but it also comes along with every function on one page. iOS device users will no longer need to swipe back and forth between panels to access all of their device’s settings.

Users will be able to send phone-to-phone payments within iMessage and there is a safe driving mode too. It will be possible to record on-screen activity from within the new-look control centre.