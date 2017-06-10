IPhone 5 and iPhone 5c won’t support iOS 11, Apple confirms

The new iOS 11 will come to your iPhones and iPads, but when Apple announces its next iPhone, the iPhone 8, or whatever the company names its next iPhone as.

A new customisable Dock on iPad allows users to pin frequently used apps and documents. People can use the digital card to spend their transferred money and make Apple Pay purchases online and in physical locations that accept it. With Do Not Disturb While Driving, it automatically shuts off distractive notifications by dimming the phone screen. It makes the experience of using Apple products more enjoyable.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the Cupertino tech giant unveiled the iOS 11.

SIRI: Apple has made a few interesting changes in Siri. A new Lock Screen delivers a more convenient way to see Notifications all in one place. When an iOS 11 device is in range of your Wi-Fi network and tries to connect, iOS 11 gadgets already connected to the network will display a pop-up card saying that a new device is trying to join it.

“Whilst the responsibility for not using a handheld phone at the wheel lies firmly with the driver, we welcome developments such as Do Not Disturb While Driving, which could remove the temptation to answer the phone for some drivers”.

The overall result is quite unbelievable computer generated object which looks to live in the actual world, upholding its position and lighting like the remaining details on the screen.

Apple is also starting to phase out 32-bit support for the Mac, telling developers at WWDC that Mac OS High Sierra would be the last to have 32-bit capability “without compromises”. Texas Department of Transportation’s crash fatalities records show a near 4 percent increase in 2016 road deaths and an increasing trend of deaths related to distracted driving. In the short term, dropping this old hardware and software can free up valuable RAM and storage space for new features. The best parts of the event proper are the moment when Apple says “screw it” and dumps a few new features into one slide.