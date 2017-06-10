IPhone 7s, 7s Plus May Have iPhone 8-like Glass Back

It looks like the mass production of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series is already underway, which is obviously a good thing, but that doesn’t mean the iPhone 8 will be ready in time.

Recent leaks and ongoing rumors had all but confirmed that Apple’s next iPhone model would arrive with a host of exciting upgrades, especially in the form of an all-new redesigned look.

“Yesterday we reported that iPhone 8 OLED Production will begin at month’s end and today news from Apple’s supply chain is saying that component makers have begun producing iPhone components for all three iPhones models (4.7″, 5.5″ and 5.8″). The iPhone 8 is expected to bag significant improvements, in terms of both design and specifications.

The latest on the iPhone 8 is that it will be delayed – again.

The latest news regarding the highly anticipated flagship smartphone from Apple is courtesy of an investor note by RBC Capital Markets, According to Business Insider, RBC mentioned that the said manufacturers indicated that production of the iPhone is “taking longer than expected”. These delays will also likely delay the iPhone 8 launch.

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) next flagship iPhone model, rumored to be named as the iPhone 8, is fully-backed to represent one of the hottest smartphones in the industry when it launches this year. The previous reason was that Apple was finding it hard to integrate the Touch ID technology into the OLED screen. In addition to the edge-to-edge OLED display, the smartphone is expected to have a 2.5D curved glass back, wireless charging support, and dual rear cameras.

If Apple is giving the iPhone 8 a glass back, it’s possible the company is doing the same for the other models it releases this year. A delay of one to two months will not deter the market from demand for the iPhone 8.