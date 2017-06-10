IPhones will block texting while driving with new feature

However, early users of the beta version iOS 11 have unearthed a host of great features that Apple failed to mention – many of which will change the way you use your iPhone or iPad.

iPhone users will have the option of sending an autoreply to contacts listed in “Favorites” to let them know they’re driving and can’t respond until they arrive at their destination.

The iOS 11 debuted during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 developer conference, which started on Monday, June 5. A new, larger interface that will occupy more of the display, but it also comes along with every function on one page. iOS device users will no longer need to swipe back and forth between panels to access all of their device’s settings. It gives a real and natural-seeming file management system to iPhones and iPads which also integrates with third-party online services. The interesting thing is that iOS 11 sports a feature that will allow users to easily share Wi-Fi passwords. The company began this effort past year by adding a new option to iOS 10 that grants apps access to your location only while they’re actively being used.

The feature also works with Macs running macOS High Sierra, the new Mac operating system Apple will release for free later this year. Another new feature for Messages is iCloud syncing, so that all your conversations will transfer automatically whenever you sign in to a new iOS device. The new feature is called “Smart Invert” and is, effectively, a dark mode for users who prefer to use darker UI on their smartphones.

In iOS 10, Apple introduced iMessage apps, but the experience of discovering and using them felt a little cluttered.

Extended battery life is also expected to play a big part in the new handset, which Apple is rumoured to launch in September to mark the 10th anniversary of the best-selling smartphone range. Big iPad improvements and ARKit have multiple implications, but I’ve looked at some of the many other iOS 11 enhancements enterprises may enjoy, rather than focus on those.

Apple’s iPhone is fun to use and is quite premium but the manufacturer is never going to add a micro SD card slot for their phones anytime. It’s a lot worse on the iPad, actually, and that device is suddenly quite buggy, and has even rebooted on it own a few times. It will be available for all models of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, as well as for the iPhone 5s and up, 5th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPod touch, and iPad mini 2 and up.