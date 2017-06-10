IPhones will block texts while driving in new update

Siri is way more intelligent in iOS 11 with added features like translation.

To overcome the pertaining issue of voice assistant, Siri, not able different dictions, and pronunciations Apple has introduced typing functionality for users to find answers to queries by just typing.

iOS 11 brings along with it a revamped iMessage application. As promised, Apple finally unveiled its next operating system that will greatly enhance iPads and iPhones, the iOS 11.

Siri gets bumped up: Siri is bit better in iOS 11. The update will allow Siri to show up more search results for the queries raised.

Taking to Twitter, the online retail giant turn streaming supplier stated: “You asked (a lot)”. More languages will be added along with future updates. Apple says the plan is to make customer use apps in innovative ways. The money can also be transferred to their bank accounts through the app.

Because screen recording on iOS 11 records everything you do, it’ll also capture those moments when you close Control Center or stop a recording. For the first time, however, an iPhone 8 running Apple’s new iOS 11, has made its way on to the World Wide Web giving a clear picture of the futuristic anniversary edition iPhone. This includes sharing through multiple services including Apple Pay. On June 5, Apple announced a new built-in feature called “Do Not Disturb” which will minimize distractions by detecting when you’re driving and block phone notifications. Which of the features mentioned above do you like best?

Follow the instructions listed here, as if you were going to record on your Mac, but start the recording from your iOS device instead.

For the feature to work, both iOS devices need to by physically close to one another – and need to unlocked, 9To5Mac reports. Despite the shift in focus, Apple has managed to make additional improvements to one of its favorite areas. The new iOS will now guarantee iMessages app to remain perfectly synced across all of other devices. It will further be supported on the iPod touch 6th generation. With High Efficiency Image File format, the file size of photos taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is reduced.

Moreover, some motoring groups are in favor of the new feature. Last year’s MacBook Pro for example removed USB ports to the dismay of many users.

iOS 11 will be arriving this fall for all.