Iran arrests 7 suspects for supporting Tehran attacks

Iranian authorities have said assailants were Iranian nationals, adding they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.

Iran hit out at the United States and Saudi Arabia as tens of thousands attended the funeral on Friday for those slain in the first attacks in Iran claimed by the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

The ministry issued a statement on its website with bloody pictures of the men’s bodies.

Sunni Saudi Arabia denied any involvement in the Tehran attacks, but the assault further fuels tensions between Riyadh and Tehran as they vie for control of the Gulf and influence in the wider Islamic world.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attacks would have “no effect” on the country.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has confirmed that five of the men involved in terror attacks in Iran had fought for the Islamic State group.

Last year, Iranian authorities said they foiled a plot by Sunni militants to bomb targets in Tehran and other cities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry did not identify the men’s hometowns, nor say how they were able to evade authorities. Commuters in the Iranian capital noticed more police than usual on the streets as dawn broke.

“If we are expecting to see any change in Iran’s regional policy or a retreat in any way – that is not going to happen”, she said.

State television also reported on Thursday that the death toll had risen to 16, citing Ahmad Shojaei, the head of the country’s forensic centre.

The twin attacks on Wednesday were directed at Iran’s Parliament building and the mausoleum of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

Iran is now backing the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against Sunni rebels and jihadi groups in the war-torn country.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.

The White House released a statement from Mr Trump condemning the terrorist attacks in Tehran and offering condolences, but also implying that Iran is itself a sponsor of terrorism.

Trump tweeted that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

That was condemned by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted: “Repugnant WH [White House] statement.as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients”. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused Saudi Arabia, its regional rival, of supporting the attack.

Zarif tweeted: “The Iranian people reject such USA claims”.

Two Sunni militant groups, Jaish al-Adl and Jundallah, have been also waging an insurgency in Iran, mostly in remote areas, for nearly a decade.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said he did not know who was responsible for the attacks and said there was no evidence Saudi extremists were involved. Saudi Arabia dismissed the accusation.

In October, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said Iranian security services had dismantled a foreign ISIS cell targeting mourners on the Shiite holy day of Ashura-a commemoration of the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson in the 7th century.

Tehran’s stock exchange fell almost 2 percent Thursday after the attacks.