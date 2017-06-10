Iran attackers fought for Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: ministry

On Friday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said since the attack on Wednesday security forces have arrested 41 individuals linked to the Islamic State (IS) in Tehran, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and West Azarbaijan provinces.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday (June 8) five of the attackers were Iranian nationals recruited by ISIS who had fought in the militants’ main strongholds in Syria and Iraq.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s statement on the attack has prompted criticism in Iran. A statement issued Wednesday evening stopped short of alleging direct Saudi involvement but called it “meaningful” that the attacks followed Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he strongly asserted Washington’s support for Riyadh.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“They earlier left Iran and were involved in the crimes of the terrorist group in Raqqa and Mosul”, the ministry said, referring to Islamic State’s effective capital in Syria and a city it captured in Iraq.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, used the attacks to defend Tehran’s involvement in wars overseas.

Two Sunni militant groups, Jaish al-Adl and Jundallah, have been also waging an insurgency in Iran, mostly in remote areas, for nearly a decade.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attack: “will not damage the Iranian nation’s determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)”, state media reported.

Iran’s authorities have raised the death toll in a pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to 17 people killed.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following the shrine attack. They never named the country directly, but the implication was clear.

The ministry said the group returned to Iran in summer past year under the command of an IS leader to carry out terrorist operations in religious places, and escaped when authorities broke up their cell.