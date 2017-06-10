Iran attacks ‘reinforce hatred’ for US, Saudi Arabia: Supreme leader

It said they returned to Iran in August under the command of an Islamic State leader and escaped when authorities initially broke up their extremist cell.

IS released a video of the attackers from inside the building via its Amaq propaganda agency – a rare claim of responsibility while an attack was still going on, suggesting a degree of coordination.

The unprecedented assault in the highly controlled Shi’ite Muslim country was claimed by the Sunni militant Islamic State group.

As president, he has maintained his criticism of Iran – during a visit to Israel last month Trump said Tehran now feels “emboldened” by the nuclear accord – but has not tampered with the agreement.

The group’s militants are directly at war with Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, and view Shiites as apostates. The leaders of both those countries see Iran as an existential threat, a destabilizing actor that backs risky groups across the region. That came after Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari, a deputy Interior Minister, told state TV that “law enforcement activities may increase”.

Reza Seifollahi, an official in the country’s Supreme National Security Council, was quoted by Iranian media as saying that the perpetrators of the attacks were Iranian nationals.

Meanwhile, gunshots continued in the neighbouring office buildings, with police helping staff to escape from windows and snipers taking position from rooftops.

All the attackers were killed.

Shops in the area were closed as gunfire rang out and officials urged people to avoid public transportation. Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the Western-backed shah to become Iran’s first supreme leader until his death in 1989. Witnesses said the attackers were shooting from the fourth floor of the parliament building down at people in the streets below.

Mizan Online, an Iranian state-run news website, said 12 people were killed and 42 wounded in the two attacks.

He said anti-Iranian remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and U.S. President Donald Trump are a “matter of disgrace” for them. The revered shrine was not damaged. They’ve argued the deal only delayed Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and failed to allow the kind of inspections of its atomic sites that would guarantee Tehran was not cheating.

“These fire-crackers that happened today will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people”, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said after the twin attacks, which also left dozens injured.