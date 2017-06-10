Iran blames Saudi Arabia after 12 killed in Tehran terrorist attack

Near simultaneous terror attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of former leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini could set off a new round of hostilities in a tense Middle East. The semi-official Tasnim news agency later reported that four of the attackers were killed.

The perpetrators of Wednesday’s twin terrorist attacks in Tehran were members of Daesh who fought for the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said Thursday.

Referring to terrorists’ targeting of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and also the Parliament, Larijani said, it indicated that they had concentrated on the “axes of the Iranian people’s religious democracy”. Another five suspects were arrested, and two suicide bombers blew themselves up. Officials suggested a third attack had been foiled.

Separately on Thursday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry released the names of the five terrorists who were killed after carrying out the deadly attacks in Tehran. But Wednesday’s attacks marked the first by the Sunni terror group in the majority Shi’ite country.

In the first incident, four gunmen armed with assault rifles forced their way into Parliament when it was in session and opened fire at security guards and visitors, leaving at least seven dead, Efe said.

Iranian security officials counter that it is their regional rival Saudi Arabia – a close U.S. ally – that is responsible for funding and spreading the extremism that underpins IS.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused Riyadh and Washington of being “involved” in yesterday’s attacks, drawing a link to Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Condemnation for the attacks poured in from around the world.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said the US grieves and prays for “the innocent victims” of the attacks, and “the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times”.

It then added, “We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”. Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the White House comments “repugnant” and accused the USA of supporting terror. “Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”, Zarif wrote. Until then Tehran had lived in a bubble of relative security and safety – in stark contrast to its volatile neighbour Iraq and its arch-foe in the region, Saudi Arabia, which has seen multiple attacks in different cities and towns. The attacks in Tehran came days after Riyadh and other Sunni Muslim powers cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing Tehran and militant groups.