There was a heightened police presence in the streets of Tehran on Thursday, most significantly near the sites of the attacks and on the subways. It disclosed only their first names, saying it did not want to release surnames because of security and privacy concerns for their families.

Iran says the attackers who killed 12 people in the capital Tehran were Iranians who had joined so-called Islamic State.

It described them as “long affiliated with the Wahhabi”, an ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam practised in Saudi Arabia.

The five men left Iran to fight for the terrorist group in Mosul, Iraq, and in Raqqa, Syria, the group’s de facto capital, according to a government statement. It said they returned to Iran in August under the command of an IS leader and escaped when authorities initially broke up their extremist cell.

“We are focused on intelligence” gathering, he said.

The Leader said the terrorist attacks are “clear examples of the vicious hostility of the mercenaries” of arrogant countries against the decent Iranian people and Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

State television also reported on Thursday that the death toll had risen to 16, citing Ahmad Shojaei, the head of the country’s forensic centre.

Iranian forces are backing embattled Syrian president Bashar Assad while the Shiite power is also supporting militias fighting against the extremists in Iraq.

The present USA officials are against the principles of Islam and, unlike their statements, they are after fomenting differences among Muslims, and its example is creating terrorist groups like Daesh (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) and other groups that have been created through the funding of the United States affiliates and their political aids; they (the American officials) have caused the recent tragedies in the Muslim world.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards accused Saudi Arabia and the United States of being behind the attacks. In a statement on Wednesday, Guterres spokesperson said that “the Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks”.

Armed assailants apparently dressed as women attacked the parliament buildings in the morning equipped with assault rifles, handguns and suicide vests, killing security guards and ordinary people before taking hostages in the upper floors of the building.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: “Repugnant White House statement”.