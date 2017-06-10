Iran forcefully rejected Trump’s ‘repugnant’ condolences for the deadly attacks in Tehran

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday that “the Iranian government should not use the attack in a very polarised situation against Saudi Arabia or claim that Saudi Arabia is somehow linked to the attack, because it isn’t”.

Dozens of suspected “agents” of the Islamic State group have been arrested following the deadly attacks in Tehran, Iran’s intelligence ministry and a website close to the judiciary said Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also denounced the terror attacks, saying “indiscriminate” terror attacks are threatening the Middle East and the rest of the world.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guard said that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the actions carried out by the Sunni jihadist group and referenced the recent meeting between Trump and Gulf Arab leaders during which Saudi Arabia called for a tougher stance against Iran. Five people believed to be planning a third attack were arrested, officials said.

The assault marks the first attacks claimed by ISIL in Iran.

The U.S. has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984.

Saudi Arabia has denied involvement, Reuters reports.

Trump issued a statement after the attack offering condolences for the victims, while also taking a swipe at Iran.

The attackers raided Iran’s parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum on Wednesday morning, in a rare strike at the heart of the Islamic Republic.

However, the family names of the terrorists were not revealed due to social and security considerations.

Larijani also criticized a Wednesday decision by the US Senate to move forward on a new set of sanctions against Iran, including its elite Revolutionary Guards, a move that came on the same day as the Tehran attacks.

Despite these remarks, Iranian backed forces are fighting alongside the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq. “Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”, Zarif tweeted on Thursday. It called the detainees “elements of the Wahhabi IS group”, and said they were involved in operations, communication and logistics for the local Daesh group cell.

In the attack at the mausoleum, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in a gunfight, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

As a mark of respect to victims of the Tehran attacks, the Eiffel Tower’s lights will be turned off at midnight, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.