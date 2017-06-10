Iran investigating Saudi role in attacks

The ministry also published pictures of their corpses.

IS has long vowed to attack Iran because the country had deployed military advisers and support to both Syria and Iraq in their fights against the extremist group. The Ministry of Intelligence said the identity of terrorists has been revealed. A woman suspected to be involved in the attack was arrested Wednesday.

A total of 17 people were killed in the double attack, according to local officials, while all the assailants were reportedly killed by security forces.

Egypt has condemned Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and a shrine to its revolutionary leader in the “strongest terms”.

Islamic State claimed have responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and threatened more against Iran’s majority Shi’ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

Iran has slammed US President Donald Trump’s response to Wednesday’s twin terror attacks in Tehran as “repugnant”, as the death toll from the ISIS-claimed assaults rose to 16.

The White House released a statement from Trump condemning the terrorist attacks in Tehran and offering condolences, but also implying that Iran is itself a sponsor of terrorism.

Trump tweeted that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

The comments sparked anger from Iranians on social media, who recalled the vigils in Tehran that followed the September 11 attacks.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday called the comments on the attack in Tehran a day earlier "repugnant" and accused the USA of supporting terror. Iranian state TV said the Intelligence Ministry had detained 41 suspects in Tehran and the western Kurdish provinces of the country.

The Revolutionary Guards’ accusation comes at a time of heightened Saudi-Iranian tensions following a regional rift with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia has denied involvement, Reuters reports.

A motorcycle repairman reads a newspaper at his shop near Iran's parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017, a day after a pair of stunning Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader.

The “spilled blood of the innocent will not remain unavenged”, the Revolutionary Guard statement said.

"Last year, they returned to Iran to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy cities of Iran", the ministry added in a statement on state news agency IRNA.

The country’s Supreme Leader said the attacks will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the US and Saudi Arabia. “I saw two men shooting randomly”, said one journalist at the scene.

As the parliament attack unfolded, gunmen and suicide bombers also struck outside Khomeini’s mausoleum on Tehran’s southern outskirts.