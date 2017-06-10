Iran minister calls Trump’s condolences for attacks ‘repugnant’

Despite these remarks, Iranian backed forces are fighting alongside the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq. Their opponents instead blame the two governments for casting the conflict in starkly sectarian terms. Still, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has previously stated his belief that the United States created the Islamic State, referred to as Daesh in the Middle East. Khamenei recently tweeted from his English-language Twitter account that the United States created and is supporting the Islamic State in order to “defame true Islam” and promote Sunni Wahhabism.

In a message released by the Kremlin after Wednesday’s attacks, Putin said Russian Federation “resolutely condemns” the violence. Authorities said the death count had risen to 17 and scores were wounded.

Saadat says in the aftermath of the attack, it feels different to be Iranian.

All of the attackers were killed: Four at parliament, four at the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, officials said.

The two attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State and they have vowed to increase their targets.

Saudi and Iranian leaders accuse each other of sponsoring militant groups.

The video, circulated online, shows a gunman and a bloody, lifeless body of a man lying on the ground next to a desk. “God willing they will be eradicated”. Another voice repeats the same words.

The men entered Iran a year ago under the command of a man known as “Abu Ayesha”.

IS rarely releases statements or other media about ongoing operations.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard indirectly blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks. Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps also issued a statement, laying blame for the attacks on the US and Saudi Arabia. Condemnation of the terrorist assault and suicide attack poured from across the globe. The siege lasted several hours. Police surrounded the building and gunfire could be heard from outside. Their statement, according to a Financial Times translation and annotation, read: “This terrorist act took place a week after a joint meeting between the United States president and head of a reactionary regional country [Saudi Arabia] which has been a constant supporter of terrorism”.

The violence began in midmorning when assailants with Kalashnikov rifles and explosives stormed the parliament complex where a legislative session had been in progress. Another group of attackers, including a second suicide bomber, struck the shrine.

He also described the assaults in Tehran as a sign of the “bestial anger and fury” that terrorists are feeling in the face of the Iranian nation’s unity and determination and after successive victories for the Islamic Republic. The Islamic State took credit for the attack through its Amaq News Agency media outlet.

The extremist Sunni group views the Shia-ruled country, and most of its inhabitants, as heretical.

Iranian TV said parliament had resumed, and broadcast footage of what it said was the opening session proceeding normally. Police have surrounded the building, where a legislative session was underway, and heavy gunfire could be heard from outside. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were coordinated.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.

That ISIS is the world’s biggest terrorist organization, and that Iran has been heavily supporting both Iraq and Syria in fighting ISIS, doesn’t fit into Trump’s narrative, and the fact that ISIS just launched terrorist attacks in Tehran is particularly unwelcome to the U.S. agenda of trying to spin everything wrong in the Middle East as being Iran’s fault. As the shooters attempted to interrupt a Parliamentary committee session, lawmakers were recorded chanting, “Death to America” in response.