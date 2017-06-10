Iran minister rejects Donald Trump’s condolences for attacks as ‘repugnant’

A news agency affiliated with the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack on the Iranian Parliament, released footage of the incident on Thursday.

In offering condolences to the people of Iran after the attacks, Trump warned that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote“.

The comments come just one day after Iran’s intelligence minister, Mahmoud Alavai, said investigators were working to determine whether Riyadh had a role in Wednesday’s attacks, but that it was too soon to reach a conclusion.

The ministry said that the gunmen had a record in “terrorism” with links to the Sunni extremist groups, who had then joined the ISIS group and fought alongside the ISIS militants in Mosul and Raqqa. The ministry released their photographs and first names, and said they were part of a network that entered Iran between July and August previous year under the leadership of “high-ranking (ISIS) commander” Abu Aisha intending to carry out “terrorist operations in religious cities”.

In the midst of the unfolding attacks, the intelligence ministry said a third team had been stopped before the attacks started, but no further details have since been given.

Twelve people were killed and around 40 others injured in separate attacks at the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Iran’s revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Khomeini.

Armed assailants apparently dressed as women attacked the parliament buildings in the morning equipped with assault rifles, handguns and suicide vests, killing security guards and ordinary people before taking hostages in the upper floors of the building.

As thousands of mourners gathered on Friday for the funeral of the victims of the twin terrorist assault in the capital Tehran, senior Iranian authorities pledged to remain adamant in their anti-terrorism cause.

Iran terror attack: A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian Parliament in central Tehran, Iran.

The country’s Supreme Leader said the attacks will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. One of the men speaks in the sorani Kurdish dialect common among Kurds in northeastern Iraq and northwestern Iran.

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said Thursday one of the attackers was in custody and being interrogated. Security officials had found explosives in his hideout and claimed that his group had designated 50 locations inside Tehran for attacks.

Referring to terrorists’ targeting of the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and also the Parliament, Larijani said, it indicated that they had concentrated on the “axes of the Iranian people’s religious democracy”.

The rebuke of the United States and Iran’s regional rival, Saudi Arabia, came as thousands of mourners chanted “Down with the US” and “Death to Al-Saud” while carrying the coffins of the victims through the streets of Tehran following Friday prayers.

According to a statement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, the attackers behind the first Islamic State (IS) bombing inside Iran’s borders have been identified.

“Repugnant White House statement and Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by USA clients”, Zarif wrote on his twitter account June 8 referring to Trump’s statement and the US Congress vote on new sanctions against Tehran.‎. Iran also has been fiercely opposed to the militant group.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter, describing the White House statement as “repugnant”.