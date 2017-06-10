Iran rejects US statements on attacks in Tehran

Police officers stand guard as vehicles drive past Iran’s parliament building in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 8, 2017.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attacks would have “no effect” on the country.

The minister added that Washington’s allies, including Saudi Arabia, with whom Trump signed a multi-billion dollar arms agreement, are the real sponsors of terrorism.

On Friday, however, he turned his wrath for the attacks on the United States and Saudi Arabia, his country’s fiercest rivals.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused Riyadh and Washington of being “involved” in yesterday’s attacks and vowed revenge. But no proof or specifics were offered.

The attacks were the first claimed by Islamic State inside tightly controlled Iran, one of the powers leading the fight against the militants in Iraq and Syria. Fars news agency issued a report saying that ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in Tehran.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry offered its condolences to the families of the deceased on Thursday and called on the global community to intensify its efforts to fight terrorism and its sources of funding. He went on to add that the woman was not related to any of the other terrorists and was in charge of guiding them and providing them with sexual services. He did not elaborate.

The Tehran Security Council had convened an emergency meeting after two terror attacks occurred on the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum respectively on Wednesday.

“The five known terrorists. after joining the (ISIS) terrorist group, left the country and participated in crimes carried out by this terrorist group in Mosul and Raqqa”, said the intelligence ministry in a statement.

In the midst of the unfolding attacks, the ministry said a third team had been stopped before the attacks started, but no further details have since been given. It was not clear when the five men returned to Iran ahead of Wednesday’s attacks.

The rare assault in the heart of Tehran comes as the whole Persian Gulf region is on edge with a deepening feud between the Arab monarchies and gas-rich Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups and ties to Iran.

Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran have had strained relations throughout their history and have been involved in a sectarian feud for more than 1,000 years. The Islamic State group claimed the attacks.

Despite these remarks, Iranian backed forces are fighting alongside the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq.

The number of casualties from the twin attacks in the Iranian capital on Wednesday has grown from 13 to 17 people dead, local media reported Thursday.