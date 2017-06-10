Iran says IS-claimed attacks killed 16

Saudi Arabia also has been accused of funding ISIS but rejects all accusations suggesting it has links to the group because of the similar strands of religion. It’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday’s attacks were backed by various governments, without specifying.

Egypt has condemned Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and a shrine to its revolutionary leader in the “strongest terms”.

Reza Seifollahi, deputy chief of the Supreme National Security Council, told the independent newspaper Shargh that the male attackers were Iranian. He did not elaborate.

Also Thursday, Hesam al-Din Ashna, cultural adviser to President Hasan Rouhani, warned against executing people convicted of belonging to extremist organizations in response to the latest attacks.

Iranians, contacted by Reuters, said there was a heavy police presence, particularly in the capital’s busy squares. State TV broadcast the ceremony live. “Instead, we’ll work so that the battle is for them in Iran“, the prince said in an interview with an Arab channel.

Authorities have raised the death toll in a pair of Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader to 16 people killed.

“This terrorist act took place a week after a joint meeting between the USA president and head of a reactionary regional country [Saudi Arabia] which has been a constant supporter of terrorism”.

The jihadist group claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks that killed 17 people.

Despite the attacks, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday pushed ahead a bill that would impose a new set of sanctions against Iran.

Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed what he called the “repugnant White House statement“.

During the funeral, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani called the USA the “international” version of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

But on Friday, he turned his wrath over the attacks on the United States and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s fiercest rivals.

Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine, which involved armed terrorists, suicide bombers.

The “spilt blood of the innocent will not remain unavenged”, the Revolutionary Guard added.

During the funeral, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called the USA the “international” version of the Islamic State group and said Washington had exchanged democracy for money, a reference to a recent huge arms deal between the US and Saudi Arabia.

On the streets of the capital on Thursday, Iranians said they remained suspicious that Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attack. “They are too small to affect the will of the Iranian nation and its officials”, he said.

Before a funeral procession at parliament early Friday for guards killed there, Iran’s supreme leader said the attacks will add to Iranians’ hatred of the United States and Saudi Arabia.