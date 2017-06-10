Iran says Trump reaction to attacks ‘repugnant’

On Wednesday, Iran’s parliament and mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran were hit in near-simultaneous attacks that have killed 16 people and wounded 52 others.

A day after the twin terrorist attacks in Tehran, Iranian state media said the death toll has risen to 17 and Iran’s foreign minister denounced the official White House response as “repugnant”.

Iranian authorities have arrested 41 suspects in connection with this week’s attacks in Tehran, the interior ministry said.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.

“It will not damage our nation’s determination to fight terrorism … but will only increase hatred for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudis”, Khamenei said in a message read at the funeral of victims of the attacks.

The Iranian people also chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Israel, whom they blame for supporting terrorism, including the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group. Already, tensions are high following a cut in ties this week between four Arab countries and Qatar over accusations it supports terrorist groups and is aligning itself too closely with Iran.

The Sunni jihadists of IS consider Shiite Iran to be apostates, and Tehran is deeply involved in fighting the group in both Syria and Iraq.

“It is astounding what Iran continues to do around the world”, said Corker, urging his colleagues to confront the threat Tehran poses.

As the parliament attack unfolded, gunmen and suicide bombers also struck outside Khomeini’s mausoleum on Tehran’s southern outskirts.

Iranian security officials have not said who they suspect is behind the attacks.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, used the attacks to defend Tehran’s involvement in wars overseas.

Thousands packed Teheran’s streets on Friday (June 9) to mourn the victims of two suicide bomb and gun attacks, and joined their supreme leader in accusing regional rival Saudi Arabia of involvement in the assaults.

“Now that they are unable to maintain the promise of territory, attacking Iran is to their advantage”, she said.

“We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran”, she added.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday (June 8) five of the attackers were Iranian nationals recruited by ISIS who had fought in the militants’ main strongholds in Syria and Iraq.