Iran supreme leader: Attacks fuel hatred toward US, Saudis

Several members of parliament visited the injured, including the head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, Allaeddin Brojerdi. One of the attackers reportedly left the scene for a time and ran around shooting before returning to the Parliament compound.

Information known after the attacks referred that one of its authors was a woman who had immolated outside the sanctuary of the magnet Khomeini, but later investigations discarded that version and indicated that they were men dressed in women’s clothes.

Security forces have launched a nationwide hunt for suspected accomplices of the attackers.

The group has claimed the attack on Iran’s parliament and another on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, which killed at least two and wounded more than 30 people.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had initially called the attacks “firecrackers” that “will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people”.

We must not allow the seeming simplicity of the weapons-AK-47s, suicide vests, and hand grenades-to obscure the difficulty of mounting an attack like this in Iran’s capital.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In the attack at the mausoleum, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in a gunfight, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. ISIS announced the formation of a “Persian Brigade” in Diyala in late March. Strongly Shiite Iran is giving help to the fight against ISIL in both Syria and Iraq.

The distrust of Iran was evident on Wednesday when shortly after the condemnation, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate acted in a procedural vote to move forward on a new set of sanctions on Tehran, including its elite Revolutionary Guards. “My friends on Facebook, they felt sorry, but we saw on social media that some countries, especially Arab countries, were happy about it”.

“The terrorists were on the payroll of Saudi Arabia“, he insisted.

“The Iranian people reject such USA claims”, Zarif said via Twitter.

The regime will nevertheless have to look hard at its internal security, which may divert some resources away from its interventions in Syria and Iraq.

“We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times”, Trump said in a press release. But we could see people were supporting us.

On Friday, the US embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a security notice to USA citizens recommending that they “exercise caution in places frequented by foreigners due to the continuing risk of terrorist attacks. across the Kingdom”.