Iraq’s Kurdish Region to Hold September Independence Referendum

The decision to call an independence referendum was made after a meeting of major Kurdish parties chaired by Barzani.

Iraqi Kurdistan consists of three provinces that are run by an autonomous regional government and protected by its own security services.

The disputed areas include swaths of northern territory that are claimed by both Kurdish Iraq and Baghdad, including the key oil-rich province of Kirkuk.

Independence for Iraqi Kurds is not only opposed by Baghdad, but possibly Turkey, Syria, and Iran as well, all of which have significant Kurdish populations and may fear that such a move could inspire similar efforts back home.

The autonomous region is determined to further build its military capabilities, with a Peshmerga official telling Kurdistan24 last month that Kurdish leaders are considering the purchase of combat aircraft to establish an air force.

A senior Kurdish official, Hoshiyar Zebari, said in April the expected “yes” vote would strengthen the Kurds’ hand in talks on self-determination with Baghdad and would not lead to an automatic declaration of independence.

While the concept of Kurdish independence has broad appeal among Iraqi Kurds, they themselves remain deeply divided politically, which could lead to paralysis in a new state.

Turkey has a large Kurdish minority with which the government has been engaged in a multi-decade armed conflict, and Ankara would nearly certainly fear that Iraqi Kurdish independence could fuel increased calls for a similar move within its territory.

The referendum will also be held in areas outside of the KRG’s territory in disputed territories.

Wednesday’s meeting also set November 6 as the date for holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

BBC reports there was no immediate comment from Iraq’s central government, but it has urged Kurds not to hold a referendum.

“The key fundamental issue we have, is that there is a lack of partnership [with Baghdad]”, Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG’s representative to the USA, said.

“It’s an insult that we need to fiind out if the people want a state or not, we refuse to be part of the committee”, said Mohammad Tofiq Rahim, the director of external relations of Iraqi Kurdistan’s largest opposition grouping Movement for Change (Gorran), in an exclusive interview with ARA News.

Importantly, Gorran (Change), the second largest party in the Kurdistan parliament, and the Islamic Group of Kurdistan, did not participate in the meeting calling an independence vote, which comes as the parliament has been shuttered since 2015 over political infighting.