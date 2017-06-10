Ireland elects openly gay prime minister

Because of his background, many feel Varadkar has become the personification of the liberalization of a once socially conservative nation.

As expected, Leo Varadkar has been elected leader of Ireland’s ruling Fine Gael party, CNN reports. Earlier PTI had reported that thousands of miles away from Ireland in Borivali, Mumbai, Leo’s family had celebrated as the Indian-origin doctor and Ireland’s first openly homosexual minister won the race to become the youngest PM the country has ever had.

Varadkar’s father is a doctor from Mumbai and his mother is an Irish nurse. Irish politicians were among the last sectors of our society to come out of the closet but now at least we’ve got one gay man and a lesbian, Catherine Zappone, both in the cabinet.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s coverage told readers that Ireland had just elected its first gay prime minister.

Varadkar’s sexual orientation, along with his part-Indian parentage, has already been seized upon by global media as a signifier of Ireland’s supposed transition from conservative traditionalism to liberal modernity.

Varadkar is now the minister for social protection and has earned a reputation as a candid politician.

Enda Kenny had announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the leader of Fine Gael, but that he would remain as a party leader in acting capacity until his successor was elected. Varadkar will be Ireland’s youngest prime minister.

“Every proud parent in Ireland today can dream big dreams for their children”, Varadkar added.

“It is a sign of how much Ireland has changed and moved on that no one really cares if he is gay here”.

“He’s a once-in-a-generation politician”, said Fine Gael member of parliament Jim Daly, echoing the comments of most of his colleagues who have placed high hopes in Varadkar.

Varadkar is the world’s fourth openly gay world leader. He is also for reforming tax laws for the self-employed and banning “essential” public workers from going on strike.

He will also be a year younger than France’s Emmanuel Macron when he attends his first European Union leaders summit later this month.